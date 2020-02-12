W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,175 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 10,586,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

