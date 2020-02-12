W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,899 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $315.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $316.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.