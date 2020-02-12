W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 4,273 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $163,822,000 after purchasing an additional 579,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

