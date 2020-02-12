W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $300.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.42. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.