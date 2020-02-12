Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Wabash National has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.