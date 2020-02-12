Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.30 EPS.

Wabash National stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.