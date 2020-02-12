Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCH. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR:WCH traded up €2.36 ($2.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.54 ($84.35). 271,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.58 and a 200 day moving average of €66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

