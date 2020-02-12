Wagerr (WGR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $5,360.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,653,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,273,906 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.