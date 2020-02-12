Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRH. Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth $153,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its stake in Waitr by 15.0% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waitr by 52.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,231 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.