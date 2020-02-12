Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 452.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 456,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,392. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.