Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock remained flat at $$146.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,197,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.