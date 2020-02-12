Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

FB traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. 13,741,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $599.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

