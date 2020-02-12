Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

WMT stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

