Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Walmart worth $180,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 25,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.