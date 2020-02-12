Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

