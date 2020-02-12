Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

