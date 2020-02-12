Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,853,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $256.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.