Walt Disney (DIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $144.00 to $143.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, driven by top-line growth across all segments, particularly the Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) businesses. The success of Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drove Studio Entertainment revenues. Moreover, Disney+ garnered a solid user base within a short-span of time, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. However, higher operating losses in the DTC segment hurt profitability, which the company anticipates to continue due to the ongoing investments in Disney+ and the consolidation of Hulu. Moreover, closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong parks due to coronavirus is expected to negatively impact profitability. Notably, Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from to .

2/2/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

1/31/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Increasing investments in ESPN+ and Disney+ are expected to hurt margins in the near term. The company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments. Additionally, increasing operating expenses related to domestic parks and resorts are expected to negatively impact profitability. Moreover, we expect the newly launched Disney+ to face stiff competition in the streaming market not only from incumbents like Netflix and Amazon but also from upcoming services by Apple, Comcast and AT&T. Further, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

1/16/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.75. 3,249,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. The company has a market cap of $255.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

