Wanchain (WAN) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.01 million and $5.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010203 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

