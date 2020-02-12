Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €116.00 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.92 ($115.02).

GLJ opened at €104.00 ($120.93) on Wednesday. Grenke has a one year low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a one year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 37.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

