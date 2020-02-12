Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.