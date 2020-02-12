Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.51% of Waste Connections worth $122,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,157,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.75. 19,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,863. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

