Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 4.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 8,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Waste Management by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 35,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 389,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,132 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

