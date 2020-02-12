Wavesbet Trading 62.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $169,188.00 and $61,366.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.01205252 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008960 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.