Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amc Networks (AMCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amc Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX):

1/30/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

1/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Amc Networks stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

