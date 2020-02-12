Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB):

2/10/2020 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Kimberly Clark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Get Kimberly Clark Corp alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,620,000 after acquiring an additional 224,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.