Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NYSE: HON):

2/3/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $197.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/3/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Honeywell has outperformed the industry. The company believes that strength in its defense, warehouse automation, process solutions and building technologies businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. The company is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share buybacks. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry. Given Honeywell’s extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to certain political, economic & geopolitical issues. It is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

12/18/2019 – Honeywell International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.96 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Honeywell International Inc alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,708,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,386,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 133,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.