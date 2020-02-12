Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyline (SKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN: SKY) recently:

2/1/2020 – Skyline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

1/30/2020 – Skyline was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

1/30/2020 – Skyline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Skyline had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Skyline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Skyline by 160.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Skyline during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Skyline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

