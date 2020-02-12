Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) recently:

2/7/2020 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Hostess Brands is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/3/2020 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/1/2020 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/28/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/26/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/20/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/18/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hostess Brands Inc alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.