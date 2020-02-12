Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON: MCS) recently:

2/10/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 125 ($1.64).

2/3/2020 – McCarthy & Stone was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 171 ($2.25).

1/29/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/14/2020 – McCarthy & Stone was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 154 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 137 ($1.80).

1/10/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04).

1/9/2020 – McCarthy & Stone had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – McCarthy & Stone was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 134 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 133 ($1.75).

LON MCS opened at GBX 152.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $820.55 million and a PE ratio of 27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.77. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. McCarthy & Stone’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

