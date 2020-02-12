Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 945.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,447.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,429.60. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

