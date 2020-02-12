Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

