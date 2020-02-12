Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05, RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. 1,411,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

