Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. Welltower also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.10.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. 1,411,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. Welltower has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.