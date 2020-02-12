West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Given a C$72.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) has been assigned a C$72.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFT traded up C$4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.30. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$43.93 and a 1 year high of C$73.56. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.