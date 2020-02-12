West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted West Mountain Environmental’s score:

Get West Mountain Environmental alerts:

West Mountain Environmental has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.