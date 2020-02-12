West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

WST stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

