Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 12,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

