Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 112,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,033. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

