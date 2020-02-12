Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

WPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.71. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.