WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX has a one year low of $167.61 and a one year high of $234.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.07.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,327. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX by 496.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 26.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

