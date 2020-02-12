Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Weyco Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weyco Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Weyco Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

