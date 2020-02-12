Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) is Ruffer LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,688 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 3.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.94% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $125,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $53,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 721.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

