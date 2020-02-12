Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Laurentian

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. CIBC reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.72. 1,126,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

