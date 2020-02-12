WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Tops $228,023.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 96.7% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $228,023.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, EXX, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

