Wilmington (LON:WIL) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WIL opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million and a PE ratio of 19.37. Wilmington has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.64.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

