Winco Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Winco has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Winco Token Profile

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. The official website for Winco is winco.io. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

