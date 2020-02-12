Wings Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,634.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bittrex and Bancor Network. During the last week, Wings has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $99,634.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

