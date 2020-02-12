Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 221,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

