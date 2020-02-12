Wingstop (WING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WING opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

